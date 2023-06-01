Governor of Russian Belgorod Oblast reports on attacks and victims
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has reported on the shelling of the city of Shebekino on the night of 1 June, adding there were casualties.
Source: Gladkov on Telegram
Quote: "This night for Shebekino is tense again.
The shelling conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine lasted for an hour.
According to preliminary information, there are two victims. One man with a traumatic amputation of the upper left limb, his condition is critical.
The second victim who suffered a concussion went to the central district hospital on his own. The man is in a moderate condition."
Background: Few days ago, Vyacheslav Gladkov said he witnessed shelling in the city of Shebekino.
