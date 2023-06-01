All Sections
Closed shelter: Kyiv Mayor asks to suspend head of Desnianskyi district, District State Administration undergoes searches

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 12:47
Closed shelter: Kyiv Mayor asks to suspend head of Desnianskyi district, District State Administration undergoes searches
THE HOSPITAL DAMAGED BY MISSILE FRAGMENTS WHERE PEOPLE DIED. PHOTO OF THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, asks the government and Office of the President to suspend the head of Desnianskyi district, Dmytro Ratnikov, for the duration of the investigation into whether the shelter in the health centre, near which three people died, was opened at night.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Quote: "I appealed to the Office of the President and to the government, which agree the appointment and dismissal of the heads of districts of the capital, about the suspension of the head of Desnianskyi district, Dmytro Ratnikov, from the performance of his duties, for the duration of the investigation into whether the shelter in the health centre, near which three people died, was open during the night."

Details: According to Klitschko, the head of the medical facility, whom the Desnianskyi district administration appointed, should also be suspended.

In addition, the capital's prosecutor's office confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that an investigation is currently being conducted in the Desnianskyi District State Administration.

The mayor of Kyiv gave a separate order to the heads of the capital's districts to immediately check all shelters, the operation of which is the responsibility of the heads of the city's District State Administrations.

Why it is important: Yaroslav, a resident of the capital whose wife died in the Russian missile attack on 1 June, said that people ran to the shelter that night, but no one opened it for them.

The prosecutor's office reported that it is conducting investigative actions into the medical facility where the shelter was closed during the Russian missile attack on 1 June.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, later also announced that the Kyiv police have started criminal proceedings under Art. 367.2 of the Civil Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused serious consequences).

Only two weeks ago, in the middle of May, during a large-scale Russian attack, residents of the capital complained about a large number of shelters being closed.

On 17 May, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, said that all bomb shelters in Kyiv would be inspected and opened because a closed shelter during the war is a crime.

Background:

  • On the night of 1 June, three people, including a child, were killed by falling missile fragments in the city Kyiv.
  • In the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that at night the Russians once again used missiles of the operational-tactical missile complex "Iskander" on the objects of civil and critical infrastructure of the capital and Kyiv Oblast. According to preliminary data, 10 out of 10 missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force.

