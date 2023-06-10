All Sections
Russians attack Kherson, injuring volunteers

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 10:58
Russians attack Kherson, injuring volunteers

On the morning of 10 June, Russian occupiers shelled the Korabel microdistrict of Kherson, injuring volunteers, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Oblast Military Administration, reported. 

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Two men, 52 and 25 years old, were injured by the Russian artillery strike.

These are volunteers who were providing assistance to people affected by flooding."

Details: It is noted that they are in hospital, and are being given the necessary help.

Background: 

Advertisement: