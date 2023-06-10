Russians attack Kherson, injuring volunteers
Saturday, 10 June 2023, 10:58
On the morning of 10 June, Russian occupiers shelled the Korabel microdistrict of Kherson, injuring volunteers, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Oblast Military Administration, reported.
Source: Prokudin on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "Two men, 52 and 25 years old, were injured by the Russian artillery strike.
These are volunteers who were providing assistance to people affected by flooding."
Details: It is noted that they are in hospital, and are being given the necessary help.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an ecological catastrophe. Water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. At least 150 tonnes of machine oil has spilled into the Dnipro River due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), there are also problems with drinking water supply in the towns of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka HPP caused by Russia would neither stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory nor increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.
