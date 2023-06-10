All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces advance another 1,400 metres on Bakhmut front

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 12:02
Ukraine's Armed Forces advance another 1,400 metres on Bakhmut front
deepstatemap

The Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to advance up to 1,400 metres on different parts of the Bakhmut front during the day, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Cherevatyi: "In total [in a day - ed.] there were six combat clashes, during which our Defence Forces killed 138 occupiers, 236 were injured, and one was taken prisoner."

Details: According to Cherevatyi, the Russians are building up their defences and trying to counterattack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but are failing.

Advertisement:

The spokesman announced that they have information about the potential, command, and capabilities of the Russians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing four people
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: