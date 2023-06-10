All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces advance another 1,400 metres on Bakhmut front

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 12:02
Ukraine's Armed Forces advance another 1,400 metres on Bakhmut front
deepstatemap

The Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to advance up to 1,400 metres on different parts of the Bakhmut front during the day, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Cherevatyi: "In total [in a day - ed.] there were six combat clashes, during which our Defence Forces killed 138 occupiers, 236 were injured, and one was taken prisoner."

Details: According to Cherevatyi, the Russians are building up their defences and trying to counterattack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but are failing.

The spokesman announced that they have information about the potential, command, and capabilities of the Russians.

