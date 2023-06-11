All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence Forces revealed details of liberation of Blahodatne: soldiers used ingenuity

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 16:54
Defence Forces revealed details of liberation of Blahodatne: soldiers used ingenuity
THE LIBERATED VILLAGE OF BLAHODNE ON THE BORDER OF DONETSK AND ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLASTS, DEEPSTATEMAP SCREENSHOT

Defence forces of the Tavriia front confirmed the liberation of the village of Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast, on the border with the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and reported the capture of six occupants.

Source: The Spokesman for the defence forces of the Tavriia front, Valerii Shershen, during the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "That's right, (Defence forces liberated Blahodatne - ed.). It is on the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. With full responsibility, I am authorised to declare the liberation of the village of Blahodatne, which is below Velyka Novosilka.

Advertisement:

This was done by soldiers of the 68th separate hunting brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush. The operation was successful in cooperation with neighbouring units of the Defence Forces of the Tavriia front."

Details: The spokesman said that the deputy commander of the brigade was in the very first assault group that vacated the premises of the village club.

"The invaders resisted to the last. Our soldiers used a certain ingenuity. Thanks to a shot from a grenade launcher, they made a hole in the wall of the club; right through that hole, a group came in to capture, and then the mop-up operation took place. They surrounded several enemies. They offered to surrender, but the last ones refused to do this; that's why the mop-up operation took place. At the same time, the school was also liberated; the fire attack from the school and from the club was suppressed. During the operation, it was possible to capture Russian soldiers," said Shershen in detail.

He clarified that it was possible to capture six occupiers, two of whom were Russian servicemen, and the others were representatives of the so-called "DPR".

The Ukrainian flag was raised in the village by a fighter on the pseudo "Olympus".

"There are even facts that in this village, the Ukrainian population was waiting for the Armed Forces, people who were in captivity when the mop-up operation took place, saw our soldiers, came out, hugged, shed tears... It was a very poignant moment," the spokesman said.

Background:

On Sunday, soldiers of the 68th separate hunting brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush reported that in cooperation with neighbouring units of the Defence Forces, the settlement of Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast was liberated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: