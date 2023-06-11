Defence Forces revealed details of liberation of Blahodatne: soldiers used ingenuity

THE LIBERATED VILLAGE OF BLAHODNE ON THE BORDER OF DONETSK AND ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLASTS, DEEPSTATEMAP SCREENSHOT

Defence forces of the Tavriia front confirmed the liberation of the village of Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast, on the border with the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and reported the capture of six occupants.

Source: The Spokesman for the defence forces of the Tavriia front, Valerii Shershen, during the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "That's right, (Defence forces liberated Blahodatne - ed.). It is on the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. With full responsibility, I am authorised to declare the liberation of the village of Blahodatne, which is below Velyka Novosilka.

This was done by soldiers of the 68th separate hunting brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush. The operation was successful in cooperation with neighbouring units of the Defence Forces of the Tavriia front."

Details: The spokesman said that the deputy commander of the brigade was in the very first assault group that vacated the premises of the village club.

"The invaders resisted to the last. Our soldiers used a certain ingenuity. Thanks to a shot from a grenade launcher, they made a hole in the wall of the club; right through that hole, a group came in to capture, and then the mop-up operation took place. They surrounded several enemies. They offered to surrender, but the last ones refused to do this; that's why the mop-up operation took place. At the same time, the school was also liberated; the fire attack from the school and from the club was suppressed. During the operation, it was possible to capture Russian soldiers," said Shershen in detail.

He clarified that it was possible to capture six occupiers, two of whom were Russian servicemen, and the others were representatives of the so-called "DPR".

The Ukrainian flag was raised in the village by a fighter on the pseudo "Olympus".

"There are even facts that in this village, the Ukrainian population was waiting for the Armed Forces, people who were in captivity when the mop-up operation took place, saw our soldiers, came out, hugged, shed tears... It was a very poignant moment," the spokesman said.

Background:

On Sunday, soldiers of the 68th separate hunting brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush reported that in cooperation with neighbouring units of the Defence Forces, the settlement of Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast was liberated.

