KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 18:31
Occupiers blow up dam in Donetsk Oblast, causing flooding

The Russian occupiers blew up a dam on the Mokri Yaly River in Donetsk Oblast, causing flooding on both sides of the river.

Source: Valerii Shershen, the spokesperson for the Tavriia Front Defence Forces, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "On the Mokri Yaly River, the occupiers blew up a dam, which led to flooding on both river banks. However, this does not affect the offensive operations of the Tavriia Front Defence Forces."

Details: The spokesperson explained that by blowing up hydroelectric facilities, the Russians are trying to slow down Ukraine's counter-offensive.

"First, the occupiers blew up the Karlivka reservoir, then the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, then they blew up other hydroelectric facilities in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, they expected a breakthrough by the Defence Forces, so to slow down our advance, they resorted to this tactic when they blew up the hydroelectric facility on the Mokri Yaly River again. However, this has not affected the advance of the Defence Forces," said Shershen.

He also said that in general, on the Tavriia front, the Defence Forces have switched from defence to offence. This brought the first local results in the form of the liberation of Blahodatne and the advance on the village of Urozhaine.

The Russians conducted a powerful air strike on Novopavlivka, wounding three people, destroying a private house and damaging 10 private sector houses.

In general, on the Vremivka and Novopavlivka fronts, the occupiers are actively defending themselves to prevent the advance of Ukrainian units, trying to regain lost positions and moving other units to these fronts. The Russians suffered significant losses in the area of Blahodatne.

On the Tavriia front, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times over the last day, firing 456 times at the contact line and adjacent settlements.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery carried out 1,520 fire missions over the day. The targets included a cluster of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and the Zhytel electronic warfare station. In addition, the defenders hit a logistics centre and ammunition storage points, and counter-battery fire was also conducted.

