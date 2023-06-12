All Sections
Russian occupation forces have high mortality rate among seriously wounded because of lack of medics – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 06:49
PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI, A KREMLIN-ALIGNED RUSSIAN NEWS OUTLET

The Russian occupiers are suffering heavy losses on the Bakhmut front, with more than 50 seriously wounded invaders arriving daily at one hospital in Rostov Oblast in the Russian Federation alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Over the past week, Russian invaders have been suffering significant losses on the Bakhmut front.

More than 50 occupiers with serious injuries arrive daily at the military hospital near Persianovka, Rostov Oblast, alone. The hospital is overcrowded, and due to the lack of sufficient medical staff, there is a high mortality rate among the severely wounded."

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that the Russians are trying to hide the heavy losses of the occupation forces in occupied Berdiansk.

