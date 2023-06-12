All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with missiles and artillery, injuring 3 people

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 June 2023, 11:10
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with missiles and artillery, injuring 3 people
PHOTO BY THE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv Oblast with various types of weapons on early 12 June, injuring three people and damaging infrastructure.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Investigators say that the Russian military launched a missile attack on the village of Khorosheve in the Kharkiv district at around 03:40 on 12 June.

Advertisement:
 

A two-storey residential building was destroyed, and 12 other buildings have been damaged. A fire broke out in a garage and an outbuilding.

Preliminary information indicates that the Russian forces hit the settlement using a Kalibr cruise missile.

 
 

In addition, the Russian troops struck the village of Vilkhuvatka in the Kupiansk district at about 01:40 on 12 June. A civilian was injured. Preliminary data suggests that the attack was carried out with artillery.

The Russian army attacked the village of Shevchenkove in the Kupiansk district at 5:00, preliminary, using MLRS. Two people were injured. Damage to private houses was reported.

District prosecutors and police investigators have recorded the aftermath of Russia's armed aggression.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: