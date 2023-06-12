Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with missiles and artillery, injuring 3 people

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv Oblast with various types of weapons on early 12 June, injuring three people and damaging infrastructure.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Investigators say that the Russian military launched a missile attack on the village of Khorosheve in the Kharkiv district at around 03:40 on 12 June.

A two-storey residential building was destroyed, and 12 other buildings have been damaged. A fire broke out in a garage and an outbuilding.

Preliminary information indicates that the Russian forces hit the settlement using a Kalibr cruise missile.

In addition, the Russian troops struck the village of Vilkhuvatka in the Kupiansk district at about 01:40 on 12 June. A civilian was injured. Preliminary data suggests that the attack was carried out with artillery.

The Russian army attacked the village of Shevchenkove in the Kupiansk district at 5:00, preliminary, using MLRS. Two people were injured. Damage to private houses was reported.

District prosecutors and police investigators have recorded the aftermath of Russia's armed aggression.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war.

