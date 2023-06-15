All Sections
Air defence forces destroy 20 Shahed drones and cruise missile at night

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 06:51
Air defence forces destroy 20 Shahed drones and cruise missile at night
DESTROYED RUSSIAN DRONE. STOCK PHOTO BY MIL.IN.UA

Ukraine’s Air Forces destroyed 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, 1 out of 4 cruise missiles and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone during a Russian air attack on the night of 14-15 June.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles and Shahed 136/131 attack drones at between 00:20 and 04:30 on 15 June 2023."

Four Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft launched four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea. One of the missiles was destroyed, and the rest hit industrial facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Local military administrations will report on the strike's aftermath.

Iranian-made Shahed drones were launched by Russian forces from the northern and southern fronts. All 20 attack drones were destroyed by the assets and personnel of the Air Force in the areas of responsibility of the Air Commands Pivden (South) and Skhid (East).

Details: In addition, the Air Force reported that Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV during the night, as it was conducting aerial reconnaissance in the eastern front.

Background:

  • An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 14-15 June.
  • Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih City Council, reported the explosions in the city.
  • Russian drones attacked Ukraine's south, and air defence forces shot down 13 Shahed UAVs over Odesa Oblast.

