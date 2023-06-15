All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence forces destroy 20 Shahed drones and cruise missile at night

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 06:51
Air defence forces destroy 20 Shahed drones and cruise missile at night
DESTROYED RUSSIAN DRONE. STOCK PHOTO BY MIL.IN.UA

Ukraine’s Air Forces destroyed 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, 1 out of 4 cruise missiles and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone during a Russian air attack on the night of 14-15 June.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles and Shahed 136/131 attack drones at between 00:20 and 04:30 on 15 June 2023."

Advertisement:

Four Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft launched four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea. One of the missiles was destroyed, and the rest hit industrial facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Local military administrations will report on the strike's aftermath.

Iranian-made Shahed drones were launched by Russian forces from the northern and southern fronts. All 20 attack drones were destroyed by the assets and personnel of the Air Force in the areas of responsibility of the Air Commands Pivden (South) and Skhid (East).

Details: In addition, the Air Force reported that Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV during the night, as it was conducting aerial reconnaissance in the eastern front.

Background:

  • An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 14-15 June.
  • Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih City Council, reported the explosions in the city.
  • Russian drones attacked Ukraine's south, and air defence forces shot down 13 Shahed UAVs over Odesa Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: