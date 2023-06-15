All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Night attack on Kryvyi Rih: Russian missiles hit 2 businesses, wounding one man

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 07:41
Night attack on Kryvyi Rih: Russian missiles hit 2 businesses, wounding one man
DAMAGED ENTERPRISE IN KRYVYI RIH. PHOTO FROM LYSAK'S TELEGRAM

The Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 14-15 June. Two industrial businesses were destroyed, and a 38-year-old man was wounded in the attack.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Tonight, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles again. They hit two industrial businesses.

A 38-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Advertisement:
 

Fires broke out at business premises, which firefighters have already put out. There is significant destruction of production facilities. Broken gas pipelines. A tyre fitting centre and a bus were destroyed."

Details: According to Lysak, air defence forces shot down one Russian missile, with its debris damaging a car.

 
 

In addition, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that soldiers from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed all five Shahed-131/136 attack drones that attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

  • Russian forces hit a 5-storey building in Kryvyi Rih on the night of 12-13 June, killing 12 people.
  • Ukraine’s Air Forces destroyed 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, 1 out of 4 cruise missiles and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone during a Russian air attack on the night of 14-15 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: