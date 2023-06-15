Night attack on Kryvyi Rih: Russian missiles hit 2 businesses, wounding one man

The Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 14-15 June. Two industrial businesses were destroyed, and a 38-year-old man was wounded in the attack.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Tonight, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles again. They hit two industrial businesses.

A 38-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Advertisement:

Fires broke out at business premises, which firefighters have already put out. There is significant destruction of production facilities. Broken gas pipelines. A tyre fitting centre and a bus were destroyed."

Details: According to Lysak, air defence forces shot down one Russian missile, with its debris damaging a car.

In addition, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that soldiers from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed all five Shahed-131/136 attack drones that attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night.

Background:

Russian forces hit a 5-storey building in Kryvyi Rih on the night of 12-13 June, killing 12 people.

Ukraine’s Air Forces destroyed 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, 1 out of 4 cruise missiles and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone during a Russian air attack on the night of 14-15 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!