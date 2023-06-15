Transfer of Bal coastal missile system to border: Air Force explains characteristics and potential threat

The transfer of a division of Bal coastal missile systems to Bryansk Oblast in Russia by the Russians is a sign of a deficit in missile armament in Russia. The Ukrainian forces will respond accordingly to the new threats.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, during an online briefing and the joint national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There was information about the transfer of one division of the Bal coastal missile systems to Bryansk Oblast in Russia. The missiles these systems are equipped with are modernised,Kh-35U, and according to the characteristics provided by the Russians, they have an increased range.

The Russians claim that these missiles have a 500-km range, but I still think this is an overestimation. We cannot say for sure, but it likely has a 260 km range (so the northern, central or eastern oblasts of Ukraine may be under threat)."

Details: The missile of this system has a warhead of up to 150 kg (compared with an Kh-101 missile or the Kalibr missile, which weigh 400-450 kg).

The missile itself is smaller, which may make it more dangerous as it is harder to detect. Moreover, it is designed to fly above the water, so it can get close to the ground.

The Russians have used such missiles during the attacks on Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts. There have been several launches, and these missiles have been shot down one or two times on this very front.

These missiles are being used from aerial platforms (aircraft and helicopters) as well.

Meanwhile, the speed of the Kh-35U allows the Ukrainian air defence to shoot it down. Ihnat is certain that the military command is aware of the new threats and will take measures to counteract them.

He added that deploying this division is a sign that there is a deficit of cruise and ballistic missiles in Russia.

Quote: "This is why things like anti-ship systems appear even in the north, where there is no sea, only the Dnipro River. In any case, it is important to understand that there is a threat, and we have to be prepared."

