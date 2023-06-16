All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden supports Ukraine's simplified entry into NATO after end of war

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 07:51
Biden supports Ukraine's simplified entry into NATO after end of war
JOE BIDEN. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

US President Joe Biden supports NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's proposal that Ukraine does not need to implement the Membership Action Plan (MAP) to join the Alliance.

Source: Axios, citing two sources familiar with the progress of these discussions, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Axios noted that Biden, like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, was among those who did not want to go beyond the commitments made at the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008, regarding Ukraine becoming a member of the Alliance one day.

Advertisement:

According to the Axios’s sources, during a meeting between Biden and Stoltenberg in the White House on Tuesday, the NATO Secretary General proposed that Ukraine has made progress toward membership in the Alliance, and there is no need for the phased implementation of the MAP, which all Eastern European countries went through before joining.

The implementation of the MAP defines specific criteria and reforms and can stretch over years and even decades. Biden, on the other hand, is looking for a compromise solution that will suit both Ukraine and all Alliance members.

Background: Pentagon Head Lloyd Austin has said that Washington "continues to support NATO's open door policy", adding that "each country has a different path to joining" the Alliance.

As is known, at the July NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine is also seeking to achieve clear wording regarding the prospect of membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, while criticising the decision of the Bucharest summit, which is "as far removed from reality as possible".

In addition, Ukraine expects the summit participants to provide security guarantees for the period before membership in the Alliance and not as an alternative to joining it.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: