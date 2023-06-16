All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US State Department on Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus: Lukashenko giving Kremlin more and more control

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 08:27
US State Department on Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus: Lukashenko giving Kremlin more and more control

The US Department of State is continuing to monitor the situation with the transfer of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a briefing

Details: He has noted that the US sees no reason to adjust the positions of its own nuclear forces, or any signs that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons as for now.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Miller emphasised that the agreement on the placement of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus shows that self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko is giving the Kremlin more and more control over the country.

Quote: "With respect to Belarus, it’s yet another example of Lukashenko making irresponsible and provocative choices to cede more control over Belarus to the Kremlin against the will of the Belarusian people. And for Russia, it’s yet another irresponsible move by the Kremlin," the spokesperson for the US Department of State said.

Background: On 14 June, Lukashenko said that his country had begun receiving Russian tactical nuclear weapons. He noted that this was his demand to the Russian Federation.

On 25 May, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. On the same day, Lukashenko said that Russian nuclear weapons were on their way to Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: