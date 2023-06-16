All Sections
US State Department on Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus: Lukashenko giving Kremlin more and more control

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 08:27
US State Department on Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus: Lukashenko giving Kremlin more and more control

The US Department of State is continuing to monitor the situation with the transfer of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a briefing

Details: He has noted that the US sees no reason to adjust the positions of its own nuclear forces, or any signs that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons as for now.

At the same time, Miller emphasised that the agreement on the placement of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus shows that self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko is giving the Kremlin more and more control over the country.

Quote: "With respect to Belarus, it’s yet another example of Lukashenko making irresponsible and provocative choices to cede more control over Belarus to the Kremlin against the will of the Belarusian people. And for Russia, it’s yet another irresponsible move by the Kremlin," the spokesperson for the US Department of State said.

Background: On 14 June, Lukashenko said that his country had begun receiving Russian tactical nuclear weapons. He noted that this was his demand to the Russian Federation.

On 25 May, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. On the same day, Lukashenko said that Russian nuclear weapons were on their way to Belarus.

