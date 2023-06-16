All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia fires Kalibr cruise missiles from Black Sea: Air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine with air defence activated

Iryna BalachukFriday, 16 June 2023, 12:32
Russia fires Kalibr cruise missiles from Black Sea: Air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine with air defence activated
SCREENSHOT FROM ALERTS.IN.UA

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the Russians launched Kalibr missiles from their naval vessels in the Black Sea, and an air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts.

Source: Air Force; alarm map; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Attention! Kalibr cruise missile launches from the Black Sea have been observed!".

Details: The Ukrainian authorities have issued an air-raid warning in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia Oblasts.

Advertisement:

The sound of sirens indicates the threat of missile strikes and air strikes. At this point, it is strongly recommended that civilians go to a shelter.

At 11:06 (Kyiv time), air-raid warnings also were issued in Poltava, Odesa, and Kyiv oblasts.

Air-raid warnings began to be issued in Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Chernivtsi oblasts at 11:19.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Explosions were reported in the capital of Ukraine at 11:34.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence forces were activated in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Ukrainians are urged to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

The all-clear was given at 12:17. Preliminary reports indicate that the Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 12 missiles during the Russian attack on 16 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: