Russia fires Kalibr cruise missiles from Black Sea: Air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine with air defence activated

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the Russians launched Kalibr missiles from their naval vessels in the Black Sea, and an air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts.

Quote from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Attention! Kalibr cruise missile launches from the Black Sea have been observed!".

Details: The Ukrainian authorities have issued an air-raid warning in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia Oblasts.

The sound of sirens indicates the threat of missile strikes and air strikes. At this point, it is strongly recommended that civilians go to a shelter.

At 11:06 (Kyiv time), air-raid warnings also were issued in Poltava, Odesa, and Kyiv oblasts.

Air-raid warnings began to be issued in Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Chernivtsi oblasts at 11:19.

Explosions were reported in the capital of Ukraine at 11:34.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence forces were activated in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Ukrainians are urged to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

The all-clear was given at 12:17. Preliminary reports indicate that the Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 12 missiles during the Russian attack on 16 June.

