All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force issues warning of ballistic missiles threat to three regions, explosions in Kyiv reported

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 June 2023, 11:35
Ukraine's Air Force issues warning of ballistic missiles threat to three regions, explosions in Kyiv reported
Stock photo

The Air Force has issued a warning of the potential use of ballistic missiles by Russia. Explosions are rocking Kyiv, with air defence forces deployed.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Threat of ballistic missile use [for the following areas]: Centre, East, West. Everyone, take cover".

Details: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reports that an explosion has occurred in the capital's Podilskyi district. Missiles are still heading towards Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Update: As of 12:17, the air raid alert was still in force in most of Ukraine, except for Kyiv, where an all-clear was given. Ukraine's Air Force warned the citizens there still was a chance of cruise missiles being launched from Novorossiysk; however, later they said the threat was not confirmed.

Background: 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian occupiers had fired Kalibr missiles from ships in the Black Sea. An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine. The authorities reported that air defence systems were operating in Kyiv Oblast and the capital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: