Ukraine's Air Force issues warning of ballistic missiles threat to three regions, explosions in Kyiv reported

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 June 2023, 11:35
Ukraine's Air Force issues warning of ballistic missiles threat to three regions, explosions in Kyiv reported
Stock photo

The Air Force has issued a warning of the potential use of ballistic missiles by Russia. Explosions are rocking Kyiv, with air defence forces deployed.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Threat of ballistic missile use [for the following areas]: Centre, East, West. Everyone, take cover".

Details: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reports that an explosion has occurred in the capital's Podilskyi district. Missiles are still heading towards Kyiv.

Update: As of 12:17, the air raid alert was still in force in most of Ukraine, except for Kyiv, where an all-clear was given. Ukraine's Air Force warned the citizens there still was a chance of cruise missiles being launched from Novorossiysk; however, later they said the threat was not confirmed.

Background: 

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian occupiers had fired Kalibr missiles from ships in the Black Sea. An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine. The authorities reported that air defence systems were operating in Kyiv Oblast and the capital.

