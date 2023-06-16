All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin's imagination conjures up NATO's involvement in Ukraine's war, he threatens to strike air bases outside of Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 18:07

On Friday 16 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that Russia could strike air bases outside Ukraine if F-16 fighter jets intended to be used in the war were based there.

Source: Putin said this at the St Petersburg Economic Forum, reports European Pravda

Details: According to the Russian president, "NATO, of course, is getting involved in the war in Ukraine," because it continues to help Ukraine with military equipment, and now "the option of supplying aircraft is being considered".

Quote: "Tanks are burning, several tanks have been destroyed, including the Leopard... They're burning. So will the F-16s. There is no doubt," Putin said.

Advertisement:

"But if these [jets – ed.] are located at air bases outside of Ukraine, and are used in hostilities, we will have to look at how we are affected and where we are affected by the means used in hostilities against us," the Russian president added.

He said this poses a "serious danger of further drawing NATO into this armed conflict."

Earlier, after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, Reznikov said that he had received promises from the allies to start exercises for Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the preparation of a training plan for Ukrainian pilots has made progress, although it will still take some time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: