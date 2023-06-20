All Sections
Air defence destroys 28 out of 30 Shahed drones attacking Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 07:10
Air defence destroys 28 out of 30 Shahed drones attacking Ukraine
A DESTROYED UAV. STOCK PHOTO: ARMY INFORM

Air defence units have destroyed 28 of the 30 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones that attacked Ukrainian territory on the night of 19-20 June.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Russian terrorists launched another large-scale missile and air strike on Ukraine overnight.

Preliminary reports indicate that 28 Shahed drones out of 30 launched by the enemy were destroyed."

Details: In addition, as the General Staff reported, the Russians used seven S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to attack Zaporizhzhia and its outskirts.

Information on the consequences of the missile strike is currently being confirmed.

Background:

  • Kyiv was attacked by Shahed drones on the night of 19-20 June, and air defence was activated in the capital and the oblast.
  • Almost 20 Russian targets were destroyed in the airspace around Kyiv.
  • The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv and damaged communication lines and private property in Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, but there were no casualties.

