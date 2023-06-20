Air defence destroys 28 out of 30 Shahed drones attacking Ukraine

Air defence units have destroyed 28 of the 30 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones that attacked Ukrainian territory on the night of 19-20 June.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Russian terrorists launched another large-scale missile and air strike on Ukraine overnight.

Preliminary reports indicate that 28 Shahed drones out of 30 launched by the enemy were destroyed."

Details: In addition, as the General Staff reported, the Russians used seven S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to attack Zaporizhzhia and its outskirts.

Information on the consequences of the missile strike is currently being confirmed.

Background:

Kyiv was attacked by Shahed drones on the night of 19-20 June, and air defence was activated in the capital and the oblast.

Almost 20 Russian targets were destroyed in the airspace around Kyiv.

The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv and damaged communication lines and private property in Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, but there were no casualties.

