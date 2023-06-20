Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reveals new information about Russian forces blowing up Kakhovka HPP

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said that Russian forces were ordered to vacate the grounds of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) just half an hour before the power plant was destroyed in an explosion.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov during Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Budanov: "This artificially created, man-made disaster is a terrorist act and an act of ecocide knowingly committed by the Russian Federation. Any gossip and rumours that suggest otherwise are not true.

There are many facts that give straightforward indications of how it all happened. Curiously, half an hour [before the explosion – ed.], the [Russian] unit based at the Kakhovka HPP received a message on the radio ordering them to quickly gather their belongings and leave the grounds [of the power plant]. A special forces unit was deployed around the same time. Then, what happened happened.

Another curious fact is that the units of Russian occupation forces located in the vicinity [of the Kakhovka HPP] at the time didn’t know that this operation would take place. It took them by surprise."

Background:

