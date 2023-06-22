All Sections
Zelenskyy warns that nuclear threats will result in Putin's elimination

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 June 2023, 15:08
VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO: THE KREMLIN’S WEBSITE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the world will not allow Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ВВС

Quote: "I believe that if he [Putin – ed.] doesn't stop threatening the world with nuclear weapons, the world will find a way to deprive him of his life. This is very dangerous, and that's why he is careful to deliver these messages."

Details: Zelenskyy has added that he considers Putin's inner circle, which constantly raises the topic of a nuclear strike, dangerous.

He also believes that it is dangerous that Putin has transported the relevant weapons to the territory of Belarus.

At the same time, Zelenskyy believes that the Russian dictator is not ready to do this today, "because he thinks about his life" and "loves himself very much".

Background:

  • On 16 June, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia's first tactical nuclear warheads were already in Belarus, and that the deployment would be completed by the end of the year.
  • Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that Belarus is preparing storage facilities for nuclear weapons, but no warheads have been moved there from Russia.
  • On 20 June, US President Joe Biden said the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is "real".

