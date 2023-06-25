Zelenskyy and Duda discuss latest events in Russia, counteroffensive and ZNPP concerns

Zelenskyy and Duda. Photo by the press service of the Polish President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda have discussed the latest events in Russia, the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and the threatening situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "The last conversation with our partners today is with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

We discussed the latest events in Russia and how they can affect the course of hostilities and the security situation in the region.

Advertisement:

I spoke about the state of affairs on the battlefield and the threatening situation that the invaders created at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We agreed on our positions before the Vilnius NATO summit and other international events."

Background: Earlier on Sunday evening, Zelenskyy also held conversations with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and President of the United States Joe Biden.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





