All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Duda discuss latest events in Russia, counteroffensive and ZNPP concerns

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 June 2023, 22:55
Zelenskyy and Duda discuss latest events in Russia, counteroffensive and ZNPP concerns
Zelenskyy and Duda. Photo by the press service of the Polish President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda have discussed the latest events in Russia, the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and the threatening situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "The last conversation with our partners today is with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

We discussed the latest events in Russia and how they can affect the course of hostilities and the security situation in the region.

Advertisement:

I spoke about the state of affairs on the battlefield and the threatening situation that the invaders created at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We agreed on our positions before the Vilnius NATO summit and other international events."

Background: Earlier on Sunday evening, Zelenskyy also held conversations with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and President of the United States Joe Biden.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: