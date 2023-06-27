All Sections
Kirby on "slow" counteroffensive in Ukraine: There are reasons for that

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 27 June 2023, 04:16
screenshot form deepstatemap.live

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is proceeding more slowly than Ukraine and its allies would like, but there are objective reasons for this – the Russians knew what awaited them and prepared well for defence.

Source: John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the White House National Security Council, during a briefing

Quote from Kirby: "President Zelenskyy himself, I think, spoke publicly last week, saying that – you know, that it’s – it’s going slower in some areas than – than he would have liked.  He’s the commander-in-chief.  You know, he gets to make those determinations, and he gets to give those orders.

As I said earlier, the Russians have invested a lot in the last six, eight months in terms of defensive capabilities.  In some cases, their defensive lines are three deep.  And by ‘three deep’, I don’t mean just three feet.  I mean, miles and miles and miles deep, but three big lines of defence.

They knew that the Ukrainians were going to – going to want to take back territory in the spring and summer months, and they – and they worked to prepare it."

Details: He also noted that from a military perspective, it is more difficult to conduct an offensive than to defend.

And the fact that the Ukrainians faced a well-prepared defence of the Russians has slowed them down a bit.

At the same time, Kirby was unable to answer whether the failed mutiny by the leader of the Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin at the weekend somehow weakened the Russian defence.

The representative of the White House believes that it is "just too soon to know" about any consequences.

Kirby also emphasised that while the events related to the Wagner march on Moscow continued in Russia, tens of thousands of Russian troops, equipment and other capabilities – air, land and sea – were in Ukraine, and fierce battles were being fought.

He also added that the US currently does not intend to somehow focus on the analysis of "internal Russian matters", but will continue to focus on supporting Ukraine.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on 26 June, the defence forces had advanced on all fronts, and that he was happy to thank the Ukrainian soldiers in person.

