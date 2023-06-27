All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko on Prigozhin's mutiny: We thought it would resolve itself somehow, but it didn't

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 27 June 2023, 12:22

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called the mutiny of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin "a clash between two people who fought at the front".

Source: Lukashenko quoted by Pul Pervogo, a Belarusian presidential media outlet

Quote: "I said: don't make a hero out of me, neither me, nor Putin, nor Prigozhin, because we lost [control of] the situation, and then we thought it would resolve itself somehow, but it didn't. And two people who fought at the front clashed. There are no heroes in this case."

Advertisement:

Details: On 27 June, Lukashenko commented on the situation with the Wagner Group. The self-proclaimed president of Belarus said that it was "painful for him to watch the events" that took place in southern Russia, "because there is [only] one Motherland".

Lukashenko has said that during the Wagnerites’ rebellion in Russia, he put the Belarusian army on full combat alert, including the police and special forces.

As usual, the Belarusian dictator also filled his speech with Kremlin propaganda messages about the "collective West, the threat of NATO expansion, etc.".

Quote: "The worst thing is that if there were turmoil, the West would immediately take advantage of it."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: