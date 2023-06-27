Explosions occur in Kremenchuk on anniversary of attack on Amstor mall

In the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, people have heard the sound of explosions during the air-raid warning, and explosions were also heard in Sumy.

Source: Suspilne news outlet

Details: In Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, around noon on 27 June, explosions were heard, according to local residents.

An explosion was also heard in Sumy, according to Suspilne journalists.

Advertisement:

An air-raid warning was issued due to the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-22m3 aircraft.

Background: On 27 June 2022, the Russians fired two missiles at Kremenchuk, hitting the Amstor shopping mall. 21 people were killed and 77 were injured. The company's buildings were also damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!