Explosions occur in Kremenchuk on anniversary of attack on Amstor mall

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 12:29
Explosions occur in Kremenchuk on anniversary of attack on Amstor mall

In the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, people have heard the sound of explosions during the air-raid warning, and explosions were also heard in Sumy.

Source: Suspilne news outlet 

Details: In Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, around noon on 27 June, explosions were heard, according to local residents. 

An explosion was also heard in Sumy, according to Suspilne journalists.

An air-raid warning was issued due to the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-22m3 aircraft.

Background: On 27 June 2022, the Russians fired two missiles at Kremenchuk, hitting the Amstor shopping mall. 21 people were killed and 77 were injured. The company's buildings were also damaged.

