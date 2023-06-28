All Sections
Lukashenko probably using Wagner Group to "buy manoeuvring space" – ISW

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 28 June 2023, 05:35
Lukashenko probably using Wagner Group to buy manoeuvring space – ISW
ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO, PHOTO BY BELTA

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, is probably trying to use the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) to gain "manoeuvring space" and is seeking to take it under his control.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Lukashenko likely seeks to use the Wagner Group in Belarus to buy manoeuvring space to balance against the Kremlin campaign to absorb Belarus via the Union State… [and] likely seeks to closely control any Wagner Group forces that move into Belarus."

Details: In addition, according to the ISW, Lukashenko may use the Russian nuclear weapons that he has received recently in order to slow down Russia’s campaign of absorbing Belarus.

Advertisement:

The ISW noted that the ongoing power struggle between Putin, Lukashenko and Prigozhin is far from over and will have short-term and long-term consequences that could be beneficial for Ukraine.

Background: 

  • During the rebellion, Prigozhin allegedly came to an agreement through the intermediary of the self-proclaimed Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko and would go to Belarus, and ordered all his mercenaries to turn back.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Wagner fighters will be able to sign a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry, resign or "go to Belarus".
  • Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, claims that Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), is in Belarus.
  • Russian outlet Verstka ["Layout"] reported that camps to accommodate the Wagner Group fighters are being built in Belarus.
  • The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, expects that the Wagner Group commanders will share their experience and help the Belarusian Armed Forces improve their skills.

