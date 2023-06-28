All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko probably using Wagner Group to "buy manoeuvring space" – ISW

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 28 June 2023, 05:35
Lukashenko probably using Wagner Group to buy manoeuvring space – ISW
ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO, PHOTO BY BELTA

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, is probably trying to use the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) to gain "manoeuvring space" and is seeking to take it under his control.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Lukashenko likely seeks to use the Wagner Group in Belarus to buy manoeuvring space to balance against the Kremlin campaign to absorb Belarus via the Union State… [and] likely seeks to closely control any Wagner Group forces that move into Belarus."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, according to the ISW, Lukashenko may use the Russian nuclear weapons that he has received recently in order to slow down Russia’s campaign of absorbing Belarus.

The ISW noted that the ongoing power struggle between Putin, Lukashenko and Prigozhin is far from over and will have short-term and long-term consequences that could be beneficial for Ukraine.

Background: 

  • During the rebellion, Prigozhin allegedly came to an agreement through the intermediary of the self-proclaimed Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko and would go to Belarus, and ordered all his mercenaries to turn back.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Wagner fighters will be able to sign a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry, resign or "go to Belarus".
  • Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, claims that Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), is in Belarus.
  • Russian outlet Verstka ["Layout"] reported that camps to accommodate the Wagner Group fighters are being built in Belarus.
  • The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, expects that the Wagner Group commanders will share their experience and help the Belarusian Armed Forces improve their skills.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: