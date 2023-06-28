Kramatorsk missile strike: death toll rises to 11, including 3 children

The number of people killed by the Russians in Kramatorsk on the evening of 27 June has increased to 11, including 3 children, and 61 people were wounded.

Source: press service of the National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "10 killed and 61 wounded in Russian attack on Kramatorsk. The police continue to work at the scene of the attack. As of 11:30, three children were killed and one wounded."

Advertisement:

Details: Among the dead are a 17-year-old girl and two 14-year-old sisters. An eight-month-old baby was injured, but his life is now no longer in danger.

Bomb disposal experts, investigators, forensic experts, operatives, paramedics and patrol policemen are working at the scene.

Updated at 17:08: Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported that the death toll has risen to 11, but did not disclose any additional details.

Background:

On the evening of 27 June, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, hitting a food establishment.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said that Russian occupiers fired Iskander missiles on 27 June.

Counterintelligence from the Security Service of Ukraine has arrested a Russian secret service agent who tipped the Russians off in relation to the missile attack on a cafe in the centre of Kramatorsk on 27 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





