Kramatorsk missile strike: death toll rises to 11, including 3 children

The number of people killed by the Russians in Kramatorsk on the evening of 27 June has increased to 11, including 3 children, and 61 people were wounded.

Source: press service of the National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "10 killed and 61 wounded in Russian attack on Kramatorsk. The police continue to work at the scene of the attack. As of 11:30, three children were killed and one wounded."

Details: Among the dead are a 17-year-old girl and two 14-year-old sisters. An eight-month-old baby was injured, but his life is now no longer in danger.

Advertisement:

Bomb disposal experts, investigators, forensic experts, operatives, paramedics and patrol policemen are working at the scene.

Updated at 17:08: Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported that the death toll has risen to 11, but did not disclose any additional details.

Background:

On the evening of 27 June, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, hitting a food establishment.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said that Russian occupiers fired Iskander missiles on 27 June.

Counterintelligence from the Security Service of Ukraine has arrested a Russian secret service agent who tipped the Russians off in relation to the missile attack on a cafe in the centre of Kramatorsk on 27 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





