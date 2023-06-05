All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 5 June 2023, 21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
Yurii Ihnat. photo by Air Forces

Lists of Ukrainian pilots to undergo training on modern fighter jets have long been formed, but so far not a single Ukrainian pilot has gone to train abroad.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of Air Forces, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Now, we are not talking about pilot training. The first groups of aviation specialists have left to study the possibility of further deployment of training for Ukrainian pilots."

Advertisement:

Details: Ihnat explained that the countries of the fighter jet coalition express support for Ukraine and offer various types of training, in particular, initial training at different stages of aviation specialists, including not only about pilots, but also aircraft engineers who will be servicing the aircraft on a daily basis, combat control officers and others.

Background: On 5 June, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley in Kyiv, thanked him for his leadership in creating the fighter jet coalition and for his readiness to train Ukrainian pilots.

"The first groups have been sent to Britain," Shmyhal added, without specifying who he was talking about.

It was decided that Ukraine will receive modern F-16 multi-purpose fighter jets. Technical issues are currently being agreed upon. As Ihnat explained, representatives of the Air Forces are constantly in contact with international partners, studying the details of when and which groups will go to which countries for training, and what will be the time frame.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: