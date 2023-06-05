All Sections
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 5 June 2023, 21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
Yurii Ihnat. photo by Air Forces

Lists of Ukrainian pilots to undergo training on modern fighter jets have long been formed, but so far not a single Ukrainian pilot has gone to train abroad.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of Air Forces, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Now, we are not talking about pilot training. The first groups of aviation specialists have left to study the possibility of further deployment of training for Ukrainian pilots."

Details: Ihnat explained that the countries of the fighter jet coalition express support for Ukraine and offer various types of training, in particular, initial training at different stages of aviation specialists, including not only about pilots, but also aircraft engineers who will be servicing the aircraft on a daily basis, combat control officers and others.

Background: On 5 June, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley in Kyiv, thanked him for his leadership in creating the fighter jet coalition and for his readiness to train Ukrainian pilots.

"The first groups have been sent to Britain," Shmyhal added, without specifying who he was talking about.

It was decided that Ukraine will receive modern F-16 multi-purpose fighter jets. Technical issues are currently being agreed upon. As Ihnat explained, representatives of the Air Forces are constantly in contact with international partners, studying the details of when and which groups will go to which countries for training, and what will be the time frame.

