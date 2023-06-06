All Sections
Zelenskyy holds urgent meeting of Security and Defence Council: what was decided

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 June 2023, 11:57
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that he held an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in connection with the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by Russian occupiers on the night of 5-6 June.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I have held an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council. At 02:50 last night, Russian terrorists carried out an internal explosion of the structures of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. About 80 settlements are in the flood zone.

An order has been issued to evacuate the areas at risk and provide drinking water to all towns and villages that were [formerly] supplied with water from the Kakhovka Reservoir."

Details: Zelenskyy said the authorities are doing everything they can to rescue people – all services, the military, the government and the President’s Office are involved. 

The National Security and Defence Council was also informed that at least 150 tonnes of machine oil has fallen into the Dnipro River, with a risk of further leakage of more than 300 tonnes.

So far, no civilian or military casualties have been reported.

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is reportedly under control. Ukrainian personnel are monitoring the situation and have the tools to deal with any developments.

 
photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

The National Security and Defence Council has also agreed on a set of international and security measures to bring Russia to justice for the attack.

This includes convening a meeting of the UN Security Council and applying to international environmental organisations and the International Criminal Court, as such actions by the Russians clearly violate the Geneva Convention.

Background: 

