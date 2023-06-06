Zelenskyy holds urgent meeting of Security and Defence Council: what was decided
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that he held an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in connection with the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by Russian occupiers on the night of 5-6 June.
Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote: "I have held an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council. At 02:50 last night, Russian terrorists carried out an internal explosion of the structures of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. About 80 settlements are in the flood zone.
An order has been issued to evacuate the areas at risk and provide drinking water to all towns and villages that were [formerly] supplied with water from the Kakhovka Reservoir."
Details: Zelenskyy said the authorities are doing everything they can to rescue people – all services, the military, the government and the President’s Office are involved.
The National Security and Defence Council was also informed that at least 150 tonnes of machine oil has fallen into the Dnipro River, with a risk of further leakage of more than 300 tonnes.
So far, no civilian or military casualties have been reported.
The situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is reportedly under control. Ukrainian personnel are monitoring the situation and have the tools to deal with any developments.
The National Security and Defence Council has also agreed on a set of international and security measures to bring Russia to justice for the attack.
This includes convening a meeting of the UN Security Council and applying to international environmental organisations and the International Criminal Court, as such actions by the Russians clearly violate the Geneva Convention.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. Water is moving in a wide flow and very fast. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair.
- Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, noted that they had started the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.
- Police noted that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.
- The electricity supply has been cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian invaders.
- As of 07:30 on 6 June, eight settlements and one neighbourhood of Kherson were flooded in whole or in part as a result of the Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.
- Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council to address the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
- Ukraine's Armed Forces have stated that the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant will not prevent the Defence Forces from continuing to liberate the occupied territories.
