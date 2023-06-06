All Sections
Western journalists speculate that it might not have been explosion that destroyed dam at hydroelectric power plant

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 6 June 2023, 13:29
Western journalists speculate that it might not have been explosion that destroyed dam at hydroelectric power plant
PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER MILLER

Based on satellite images taken before the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) burst, journalists from leading international media outlets have come to the conclusion that the dam may have collapsed due to previously sustained damage rather than as a result of the explosion.

Source: Christopher Miller of The Financial Times; Evan Hill of The Washington Post; Oliver Carroll of The Economist

Details: Miller pointed out that satellite images made by Maxar in recent weeks showed recent damage to the Nova Kakhovka dam’s sluice gates and a section of roadway running across it.

Hill pointed out that shortly before the dam burst, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir had reached unprecedented levels. The New York Times said this could have happened because Russia, which controlled the hydroelectric power plant, kept too few floodgates open.

At the same time, Economist journalist Oliver Carroll reported that eyewitnesses had told the newspaper about a "deafening explosion" that was heard in the early morning in Kakhovka.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Background:

