Ministry of Defence assures that fortifications around Bakhmut "built to last"

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that the fortifications on the Bakhmut front were prepared in advance.

Source: Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "It was possible to hold the defence of the Bakhmut front for so long and now to advance on it thanks to the previously prepared fortifications. The entire area that surrounds [what's remained of the city] is actually a fortified area.

Fortifications were prepared in advance by the forces of our troops and local military administrations. It was built to last."

Details: At the same time, according to UP sources, in March, one of combat brigades of the Armed Forces dug trenches on this front, as they were not prepared in advance, and the Russians entered the same trenches the next day.

At the same time, on 6 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when asked about the improper preparation of fortifications in and near Bakhmut, stated that all the latest equipment received by Ukraine was sent to the Bakhmut front.

According to him, Storm Shadow cruise missiles, Excalibur high-precision projectiles, French CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, 155-mm artillery, and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were sent to the Bakhmut front.

He added that they were strengthening the entrances to the city, but Bakhmut itself was not being prepared for a full-scale war.

Maliar also reported that currently, the epicentre of hostilities remains in the country's east, and on the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops have switched from defence to offence.

In particular, during the previous day (6 June – ed.), the Ukrainian units moved further in various sections of the Bakhmut front from 200 to 1100 metres.

The Deputy Ministry of Defence reported that the invaders went on the defensive on this front, trying to hold the occupied positions: "Currently, the Russians are moving their reserves to this front from the rear to defend it."

According to her, the Wagnerites remain in some places in the rear units, while the regular army of the Russian Federation conducts combat operations, deploying airborne assault units.

Background: At the beginning of May, a company commander from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who goes by the alias of Phoka, told in an interview with UP that proper fortifications were not prepared in Bakhmut, which enjoyed the media status of a "fortress city". The same goes for the vicinity of Chasiv Yar for conducting hostilities.

"I would believe that Bakhmut was a fortress if that fortress was being built," said Phoka.

UP repeatedly heard similar statements from the military while working on the Bakhmut front.

