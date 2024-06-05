Paris prepares response to Russian statements about French military instructors in Ukraine

France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed indignation at statements made by Alexander Makogonov, spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in France, who said French military instructors would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces upon their arrival in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to French TV channel BFMTV

Details: Speaking on the TV channel, Makogonov was attempting to discourage France from sending military instructors to Ukraine.

"If you send your soldiers, your experts or your instructors to the Ukrainian land in order to teach Ukrainian soldiers how to target and kill Russians better, they will naturally become a legitimate target," he said.

The remarks have been harshly criticised by Christophe Lemoine, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France.

"These are outrageous remarks that will not go unanswered," Lemoine said. He added that the French Foreign Ministry is currently discussing how Paris should respond, but refused to give any details.

There have been recent media reports that France may soon send military instructors to Ukraine, despite the concern of some allies and criticism from Russia.

It has been reported that Paris may announce this decision during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to France on 6 June.

