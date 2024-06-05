Ukrainian power company to implement emergency outages in 12 oblasts

Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian national power company, is being forced to implement emergency outages in 12 oblasts – Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Volyn, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad – starting at 20:40 on 5 June due to consumption limits having been exceeded.

Source: Ukrenergo

Details: There may be interruptions in the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities.

Advertisement:

"Emergency outages will be cancelled after the oblasts adhere to the consumption limits set for them," Ukrenergo noted.

Background:

Ukrainians will likely spend most of the day without power every day until winter because of the damage caused to Ukraine’s power generation facilities by Russian attacks.

On Thursday, 6 June, the deficit in the power system is expected to last all day. Electricity consumption limits will be in place for every oblast in Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00.

Support UP or become our patron!