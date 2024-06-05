All Sections
Ukrainian power company to implement emergency outages in 12 oblasts

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 21:50
Ukrainian power company to implement emergency outages in 12 oblasts
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian national power company, is being forced to implement emergency outages in 12 oblasts – Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Volyn, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad – starting at 20:40 on 5 June due to consumption limits having been exceeded.

Source: Ukrenergo

Details: There may be interruptions in the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities.

"Emergency outages will be cancelled after the oblasts adhere to the consumption limits set for them," Ukrenergo noted.

Background:

Ukrainians will likely spend most of the day without power every day until winter because of the damage caused to Ukraine’s power generation facilities by Russian attacks.

On Thursday, 6 June, the deficit in the power system is expected to last all day. Electricity consumption limits will be in place for every oblast in Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00.

