Russians kill entire family and injure 4 children in Donetsk Oblast

Russian invaders have killed a 4-year-old child, his father and grandfather in Donetsk Oblast, and four more children aged 3, 4, 9 and 13 have been injured.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General; Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Selydiv City Military Administration

Details: Occupiers bombarded the city of Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing a whole family and wounding four more children.

Advertisement:

On 7 June, around 19:45, residential areas in the city of Ukrainsk reportedly came under artillery fire.

As a result of the attack, a whole family was killed – a grandfather, his son and his 4-year-old grandson.

Two more girls and two boys, aged 3, 4, 9 and 13, suffered injuries, including some explosive-blast injuries.

A 27-year-old man who was wounded was treated at the scene.

The actual number of victims is being established.

Law enforcement officers are carrying out a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

Kyrylenko reported that on 7 June, the Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk Oblast, and 7 more people were injured in the Oblast during the day. Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in the occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovkha.

Two private houses and 14 high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!