Ukrainian Red Cross dissociated itself from ICRC after Zelenskyy's criticism

The Ukrainian Red Cross stressed that it works only in the controlled territory of Ukraine, and its Ukrainian volunteers are helping people in Kherson Oblast after Russia blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. The Ukrainian organisation reacted this way to criticism of the ICRC President.

Quote: "The Ukrainian Red Cross does not have access to the territories not controlled by Ukraine, as we are a Ukrainian humanitarian organisation that can conduct its activities following Ukrainian legislation and exclusively on the territory controlled by Ukraine.

After Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam, volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross immediately began evacuating people, including those with limited mobility, from the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine. The evacuation was conducted jointly with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine."

Details: The Ukrainian Red Cross reports that more than 50 volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross, together with rescue services, continue to evacuate people: "140 people have already been evacuated, most of them have low mobility."

These people were taken to temporary accommodation facilities, and food and drinking water were delivered.

The Ukrainian organisation published its message as a reaction to an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where he said that there is no Red Cross in Kherson Oblast.

At the same time, the president was referring to the international organisation – the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Ukrainian organisation stressed that the Ukrainian Red Cross is a Ukrainian humanitarian organisation where employees and volunteers are Ukrainians. These volunteers help only on the territories controlled by Ukraine.

More than 200 volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts are providing humanitarian aid to the victims in places of temporary accommodation for evacuees and at railway stations: drinking water, food, and clothing.

The Ukrainian Red Cross coordinates all its rescue operations with the State Emergency Service, the National Police and other central and local authorities of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects that, after working with representatives of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, members of these organisations will be deployed to the disaster zone after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said yesterday that he was shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the Russian invaders blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Zelenskyy stressed that even though the tragedy occurred on the night of 6 June, neither the UN nor the Red Cross "are there", although they "should be the first to vital support" since this is exactly what these structures were created for.

