For Putin, NATO summit decision means lack of determination regarding Ukraine's membership in Alliance – former US Special Representative

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 07:24
For Putin, NATO summit decision means lack of determination regarding Ukraine's membership in Alliance – former US Special Representative
KURT VOLKER. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Kurt Volker, Former US Special Representative for Ukraine, has said that the decisions made at the Vilnius NATO summit were perceived by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a lack of the Alliance's determination to offer Ukraine membership.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Volker at the Kyiv Security Forum Online Discussions

Quote: "The decisions that were made: the removal of the MAP for example, the elevation of the NATO Ukraine Commission to a Council, so the efforts to help Ukraine become more interoperable – they are good things, they are positive steps. And they do reflect a good will, but taking it from the perspective of Putin, I think what he saw is hesitation, he saw a lack of resolve to actually do what our city (Kyiv – ed.) said."

Details: Volker compared the NATO summit with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

"It’s really striking the hesitation that is apparent in that decision and in the decision now not to make it clear unequivocal commitment to the future of Europe and the future of European security," he added.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that during the two days of the NATO summit in Vilnius, any doubts and ambiguities about whether Ukraine would join the Alliance had been removed.
  • Earlier, Kurt Volker criticised US President Joe Biden's position on Ukraine's membership in NATO.

