All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two more children brought back home from occupation

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 13 July 2023, 19:42
Two more children brought back home from occupation
GIRLS THAT HAVE COME BACK. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN

The Ombudsman's Office has managed to bring back two girls, aged 5 and 12, from the occupation to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Quote: "The 5- and 12-year old sisters have been separated from their parents since the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. All the time they stayed with their grandmother, who refused to hand the children over to their mother, who had returned from captivity."

Advertisement:

Details: Lubinets has said that he was approached by the girls' mother, and his office worked out a mechanism for bringing back the children with the Russian side. "Fortunately, everything worked out. The family is now reunited," Lubinets posted.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: