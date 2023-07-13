All Sections
Two more children brought back home from occupation

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 13 July 2023, 19:42
GIRLS THAT HAVE COME BACK. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN

The Ombudsman's Office has managed to bring back two girls, aged 5 and 12, from the occupation to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Quote: "The 5- and 12-year old sisters have been separated from their parents since the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. All the time they stayed with their grandmother, who refused to hand the children over to their mother, who had returned from captivity."

Details: Lubinets has said that he was approached by the girls' mother, and his office worked out a mechanism for bringing back the children with the Russian side. "Fortunately, everything worked out. The family is now reunited," Lubinets posted.

