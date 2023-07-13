Biden gives advice to Prigozhin

US President Joe Biden has advised the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to beware of poisoning.

Source: Joe Biden at a press conference in Helsinki, quoted by European Pravda

Details: The American leader has been asked about Yevgeny Prigozhin's possible actions after the failed coup.

Quote from Biden: "God only knows what he is likely to do.

We are not even sure where he is and what relationship he has. If I were him, I’d be careful what I eat and I’d keep my eye on my menu. "

Background:

Western intelligence sources have claimed that Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 1 July.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War have seen no signs that the Russian authorities have expelled or detained commanders or regular soldiers of the Wagner Group who took part in the rebellion in Russia.

