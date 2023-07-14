All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: infrastructure damaged, civilian killed

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 03:34
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: infrastructure damaged, civilian killed
Destruction after shelling of the Russian Federation. Stock photo by the Oblast Military Administration

During the past day, the Russians carried out 23 attacks on the border of Sumy Oblast; 176 strikes were recorded, and a civilian was killed.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna Buda, Shalyhyne, Hlukhiv, Putyvl, Khotin, Novoslobidske, Znob-Novhorod, Esman hromadas  (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.) came under Russian attack.

In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, 39 strikes from mortars were carried out. As a result of one of the attacks, 2 private houses and power lines were damaged. As a result of another, a man born in 1971, a resident of the village of Popivka, has been killed. Artillery strikes were also recorded (11 strikes).

Advertisement:

There were mortar attacks on the Esman hromada, 10 strikes.

17 mortar strikes were carried out in the Krasnopillia hromada. As a result of the attack, a private house caught fire. The Russians also shelled the area with artillery, with a total of 14 strikes recorded. They damaged fences of several farms and two houses, with one of them going on fire. 

In the Bilopillia hromada, 6 strikes from mortars were recorded, as well as 7 instances of artillery shelling.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

There were attacks from the Grad multiple-launch missile systems in the Shalyhyne hromada (4 strikes).

In the Hlukhiv hromada, the Russians carried out mortar attacks (25 strikes).

The Russians also hit the Putyvl hromada with mortars (5 strikes).

In the Khotin community, there was artillery shelling (11 strikes), and mortar attacks (8 strikes).

A helicopter fired rockets on the Novoslobidske hromada (two strikes were reported).

There was artillery shelling in the Znob-Novhorod hromada (12 strikes in total). 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: