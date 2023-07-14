All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: infrastructure damaged, civilian killed

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 03:34
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: infrastructure damaged, civilian killed
Destruction after shelling of the Russian Federation. Stock photo by the Oblast Military Administration

During the past day, the Russians carried out 23 attacks on the border of Sumy Oblast; 176 strikes were recorded, and a civilian was killed.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna Buda, Shalyhyne, Hlukhiv, Putyvl, Khotin, Novoslobidske, Znob-Novhorod, Esman hromadas  (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.) came under Russian attack.

Advertisement:

In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, 39 strikes from mortars were carried out. As a result of one of the attacks, 2 private houses and power lines were damaged. As a result of another, a man born in 1971, a resident of the village of Popivka, has been killed. Artillery strikes were also recorded (11 strikes).

There were mortar attacks on the Esman hromada, 10 strikes.

17 mortar strikes were carried out in the Krasnopillia hromada. As a result of the attack, a private house caught fire. The Russians also shelled the area with artillery, with a total of 14 strikes recorded. They damaged fences of several farms and two houses, with one of them going on fire. 

In the Bilopillia hromada, 6 strikes from mortars were recorded, as well as 7 instances of artillery shelling.

There were attacks from the Grad multiple-launch missile systems in the Shalyhyne hromada (4 strikes).

In the Hlukhiv hromada, the Russians carried out mortar attacks (25 strikes).

The Russians also hit the Putyvl hromada with mortars (5 strikes).

In the Khotin community, there was artillery shelling (11 strikes), and mortar attacks (8 strikes).

A helicopter fired rockets on the Novoslobidske hromada (two strikes were reported).

There was artillery shelling in the Znob-Novhorod hromada (12 strikes in total). 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: