Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: infrastructure damaged, civilian killed

Destruction after shelling of the Russian Federation. Stock photo by the Oblast Military Administration

During the past day, the Russians carried out 23 attacks on the border of Sumy Oblast; 176 strikes were recorded, and a civilian was killed.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna Buda, Shalyhyne, Hlukhiv, Putyvl, Khotin, Novoslobidske, Znob-Novhorod, Esman hromadas (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.) came under Russian attack.

In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, 39 strikes from mortars were carried out. As a result of one of the attacks, 2 private houses and power lines were damaged. As a result of another, a man born in 1971, a resident of the village of Popivka, has been killed. Artillery strikes were also recorded (11 strikes).

There were mortar attacks on the Esman hromada, 10 strikes.

17 mortar strikes were carried out in the Krasnopillia hromada. As a result of the attack, a private house caught fire. The Russians also shelled the area with artillery, with a total of 14 strikes recorded. They damaged fences of several farms and two houses, with one of them going on fire.

In the Bilopillia hromada, 6 strikes from mortars were recorded, as well as 7 instances of artillery shelling.

There were attacks from the Grad multiple-launch missile systems in the Shalyhyne hromada (4 strikes).

In the Hlukhiv hromada, the Russians carried out mortar attacks (25 strikes).

The Russians also hit the Putyvl hromada with mortars (5 strikes).

In the Khotin community, there was artillery shelling (11 strikes), and mortar attacks (8 strikes).

A helicopter fired rockets on the Novoslobidske hromada (two strikes were reported).

There was artillery shelling in the Znob-Novhorod hromada (12 strikes in total).

