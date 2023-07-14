All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister: We have overcome psychological barrier, Ukraine is now seen as NATO member

European PravdaFriday, 14 July 2023, 09:50
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: We have overcome psychological barrier, Ukraine is now seen as NATO member

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said he was generally satisfied with the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius and believes that now the invitation for the country is closer than it seems.

Source: Kuleba, in an interview for the national 24/7 newscast, reports European Pravda

Quote: "I am not satisfied with just one point – and that is the fact that in the text of the summit communiqué, there are no clear words on whether Ukraine is invited to membership or will be invited, hypothetically, tomorrow. But it was a summit where it is very important not only what is in the text of official decisions and official statements, but also what was behind the scenes. And there was a fundamental difference not only from the 2008 Bucharest Summit, with which everyone compares Vilnius, but also from the Madrid Summit.

Advertisement:

We have overcome the psychological barrier, and I see that Ukraine is really seen as a member of NATO. The fact that they did not make a ‘quantum leap’ is bad. But, on the other hand, I see that this quantum breakthrough is inevitable and will happen much sooner than we think. Because inside, behind closed doors, everyone says quite calmly: don't worry, the issue is resolved, you will be a member of NATO."

Details: When asked whether he was satisfied with the results of the summit, Kuleba answered "generally yes."

Earlier: The decision of the Vilnius summit contains quite positive wording regarding Ukraine. In particular, the NATO summit agreed to remove the requirement for a Membership Action Plan on Ukraine's path to the Alliance. At the same time, the allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when conditions are reached."

The decision of the summit does not contain a list of conditions that Ukraine must fulfil. But, as European Pravda wrote, political conditions involving reforms will be amongst them. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: