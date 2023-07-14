Ukraine's Foreign Minister: We have overcome psychological barrier, Ukraine is now seen as NATO member

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said he was generally satisfied with the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius and believes that now the invitation for the country is closer than it seems.

Source: Kuleba, in an interview for the national 24/7 newscast, reports European Pravda

Quote: "I am not satisfied with just one point – and that is the fact that in the text of the summit communiqué, there are no clear words on whether Ukraine is invited to membership or will be invited, hypothetically, tomorrow. But it was a summit where it is very important not only what is in the text of official decisions and official statements, but also what was behind the scenes. And there was a fundamental difference not only from the 2008 Bucharest Summit, with which everyone compares Vilnius, but also from the Madrid Summit.

We have overcome the psychological barrier, and I see that Ukraine is really seen as a member of NATO. The fact that they did not make a ‘quantum leap’ is bad. But, on the other hand, I see that this quantum breakthrough is inevitable and will happen much sooner than we think. Because inside, behind closed doors, everyone says quite calmly: don't worry, the issue is resolved, you will be a member of NATO."

Advertisement:

Details: When asked whether he was satisfied with the results of the summit, Kuleba answered "generally yes."

Earlier: The decision of the Vilnius summit contains quite positive wording regarding Ukraine. In particular, the NATO summit agreed to remove the requirement for a Membership Action Plan on Ukraine's path to the Alliance. At the same time, the allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when conditions are reached."

The decision of the summit does not contain a list of conditions that Ukraine must fulfil. But, as European Pravda wrote, political conditions involving reforms will be amongst them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!