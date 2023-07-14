All Sections
Russia withdraws almost all its troops from Belarus – State Border Guard of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 July 2023, 12:51
As part of the rotation, Russia has now withdrawn almost all of its military from Belarus, where they had been training.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, State Border Guard Service spokesman, at a briefing in Kyiv

Quote: "The situation on the border with Belarus remains under [our] full control. On the other side of the border, we do not see the enemy having the grouping necessary to invade Ukraine again. Nevertheless, we must be prepared for any development of the situation, because Belarus, unfortunately, continues to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Russia also uses Belarus as a training ground for its troops.

Fortunately, the number of Russian troops at Belarusian training grounds has been decreasing recently, and until recently, we recorded this number at up to 2,000, but at the moment, the next rotation has taken place and almost all Russian troops have been withdrawn from the territory of Belarus.

We cannot rule out the possibility that in the near future, more troops may be brought back to the territory of Belarus, but we are not observing this at the moment."

Details: In addition, according to Demchenko, the State Border Guard does not observe any organised arrivals of Russian mercenaries from private military companies in Belarus, as it was previously reported, while Belarus was preparing sites to host them.

Advertisement: