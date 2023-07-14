Wallace clarifies his statement on "Ukraine's gratitude" and receives hundreds of grateful comments

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that his words about "supporting Ukraine" caused a lot of interest but were partially distorted; he also assured that he would support Ukraine as long as necessary.

Source: Wallace on Facebook

Quote from Wallace: "For the record, as someone who has been at the forefront of galvanising support for Ukraine, I was discussing the challenges that can occur as we work towards the shared aim of helping Ukraine procure what they need to triumph against this illegal invasion.

Advertisement:

I talked about the need for Ukraine to sometimes recognise that in many countries and in some Parliaments, there is not the strong support that there is in the UK. This was not a comment about governments, but more about citizens and MPs across the international community."

Details: He added that the UK authorities are lucky that the population and all parties in the parliament support the country's efforts to provide aid to Ukraine.

"What my comments sought to reflect is that it is important to remember not to talk to ourselves, but to make efforts to reach out to the other citizens who still need persuading. The comments on "Amazon" were made last year and were made to highlight that Britain's relationship with Ukraine is not 'transactional' but more a ‘partnership’," Wallace wrote.

Details: He stated that he would personally continue to support Ukraine "all the way, for as long as it takes".

But at the same time, he noted that national parliaments often have "competing needs", so "Ukraine and the UK need to continue to encourage that strong support by the use of facts and friendship".

In an hour and a half, Wallace's post gathered more than three hundred comments − the vast majority of which were words of gratitude in Ukrainian and English.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!