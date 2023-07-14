Russians triple their attacks on Ukraine's northern borders in June

In June, Russians tripled the intensity of attacks on the northern border of Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 14 July

Quote: "Russia has been taking such actions every day since April of last year, when the enemy was first pushed back towards Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, and later part of Kharkiv Oblast was liberated.

Recently, the intensity of enemy attacks has only been increasing. For example, in June, the intensity of attacks tripled compared to May. Since the beginning of this year, Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, and Kharkiv Oblast have been fired upon by the enemy more than 1,000 times."

Details: According to Demchenko, the most attacks occurred in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Background: In addition, Demchenko reported that, as part of the rotation, Russia has now withdrawn almost all of its military from Belarus, where they had been training.

