Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: Defence Intelligence Chief explains what is happening in Belarus

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 20:01
On 14 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where the situation at the front was discussed. They heard reports from the commanders and the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, about the situation in Belarus. 

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "I held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief – very detailed and focused primarily on the front line. [We discussed] the situation in all key fronts of action: both defence against Russian assaults and our active steps forward.

Plus everything that is needed for this: projectiles and weapons, equipment, rational use of projectiles, supplies from partners and our Ukrainian production, logistics."

Details: "The head and the commanders of the operational areas Zaluzhnyi, Syrskyi, Tarnavskyi; commanders from specific sections of the front line" gave their reports at the Staff meeting.

Internal Minister Klymenko and Deineko, Head of the Border Service of Ukraine, reported as well.

Zelenskyy stated that the report of the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, regarding the situation in Belarus was important: "We are monitoring very carefully what is happening there in regards of security: as of today [14 July – ed.] there are no large-scale threats. Our full focus is on the front."

Quote: "We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that the Russian forces on our southern and eastern territories are putting all effort they can into stopping our soldiers. And every thousand metres of advance, every success of each of our combat brigades deserves gratitude. All those who go on an assault, all those who repel enemy assaults, well done. And I am grateful to each of our soldiers."

Background:

  • By agreement with self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, after the coup in Russia, Wagner Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was to go to Belarus with some of his mercenaries.
  • On 6 July, Lukashenko said that the mercenaries of the Wagner Group, if deployed in Belarus, could be used to defend the country.
  • The Ministry of Defence of Belarus reported that the mercenaries of the Wagner Group, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, began training the territorial troops as instructors in Belarus.

