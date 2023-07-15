Air Force report about overnight "hunting" on Shahed drones

infographic by The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of 14-15 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with six Shahed drones, four of them were destroyed.

Source: The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On the night of 14-15 July, the enemy attacked with six Shahed type attack drones from the south.

Four enemy attack drones were destroyed by the assets and personnel of the Air Force in the south and east of the country."

Details: The Air Force does not report hits and their consequences.

And during the day of 14 July (in addition to the 16 Shahed drones shot down at night), air defence destroyed three reconnaissance tactical UAVs (Orlan and Zala) and three Lancet attack drones.

Background: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, reported the strike in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during an overnight Russian attack with Shahed drones.

