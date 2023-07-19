Russian forces injured 10 civilians in Donetsk Oblast and 1 in Kherson Oblast over the past day

On 18 July, Russian forces injured 10 civilians in Donetsk Oblast and 1 in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Over the course of 18 July, 10 civilians in Donetsk Oblast sustained injuries: 5 in Zhelanne Pershe, 2 in Lyman and 1 each in Avdiivka, Kurakhove and Krasnohorivka.

One civilian was also injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian military aggression.

Advertisement:

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast a total of 72 times on 18 July, firing 449 shells (including 31 on the city of Kherson).

The Russians targeted residential neighbourhoods in several Kherson settlements.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!