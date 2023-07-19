All Sections
Russian forces injured 10 civilians in Donetsk Oblast and 1 in Kherson Oblast over the past day

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 19 July 2023, 08:10

On 18 July, Russian forces injured 10 civilians in Donetsk Oblast and 1 in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Over the course of 18 July, 10 civilians in Donetsk Oblast sustained injuries: 5 in Zhelanne Pershe, 2 in Lyman and 1 each in Avdiivka, Kurakhove and Krasnohorivka.

One civilian was also injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian military aggression.

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast a total of 72 times on 18 July, firing 449 shells (including 31 on the city of Kherson).

The Russians targeted residential neighbourhoods in several Kherson settlements.

