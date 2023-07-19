All Sections
Ukrainian defenders drive Russians out on Tavriia front

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 18:55
Ukrainian defenders drive Russians out on Tavriia front

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are driving the Russians out on the Tavriia front and are consolidating their new positions.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "On the Tavriia front, the Defence Forces are driving the enemy out and are having some success, consolidating their positions.

The artillery units of the Defence Forces carried out 1,573 firing missions over the course of the day. Enemy losses in killed and wounded amounted to more than two companies."

Details: Tarnavskyi has noted that the defenders destroyed 35 pieces of Russian military equipment.

In particular, tanks, eight armoured combat vehicles, three 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, an Orlan-10 UAV, a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, two 2S5 Giatsynt-S guns, two 2A36 Giatsynt-B guns, a Pole electronic warfare system and vehicles.

They also destroyed eight Russian ammunition storage points.

"We keep moving forward," Tarnavskyi summed up.

Advertisement: