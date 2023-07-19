All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK hopes Erdoğan will help to bring Russia back to Black Sea Grain Initiative

European Pravda, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 19 July 2023, 21:05

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly hopes that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be able to persuade Russia to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Cleverly in an interview with Anadolu, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I really hope that the [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] is able to impress upon [Russia] the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, helping lift people out of hunger, helping reduce international grain prices."

Details: Cleverly said that Erdoğan has done "an incredibly important job on behalf of many people around the world" by playing his part in securing the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Advertisement:

Cleverly also accused Russia of using hunger around the world as a means of influence and called on the Kremlin to return to the grain deal.

Background: On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened parties that decide to continue the initiative without Russia's participation with "risks".

Ukraine has proposed to Türkiye and the UN that the grain corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative should continue to function without Russia, which has withdrawn from the agreement.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Lithuania and Croatia have offered their ports for Ukrainian grain exports.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: