UK hopes Erdoğan will help to bring Russia back to Black Sea Grain Initiative

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly hopes that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be able to persuade Russia to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Cleverly in an interview with Anadolu, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I really hope that the [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] is able to impress upon [Russia] the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, helping lift people out of hunger, helping reduce international grain prices."

Details: Cleverly said that Erdoğan has done "an incredibly important job on behalf of many people around the world" by playing his part in securing the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Cleverly also accused Russia of using hunger around the world as a means of influence and called on the Kremlin to return to the grain deal.

Background: On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened parties that decide to continue the initiative without Russia's participation with "risks".

Ukraine has proposed to Türkiye and the UN that the grain corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative should continue to function without Russia, which has withdrawn from the agreement.

Lithuania and Croatia have offered their ports for Ukrainian grain exports.

