Part of Zaporizhzhia NPP employees collaborating with occupiers and Rosatom personnel leave Energodar
Some of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) employees who collaborate with Russian, as well as some of the Rosatom personnel, have left the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Enerhodar, in a comment to Ukrainske Radio
Details: According to the mayor, some of the collaborators, ZNPP employees who had signed contracts with Rosatom, have left Enerhodar. In addition, some of the Rosatom personnel brought from Russian nuclear power plants – up to 100 specialists – left the city at the end of the previous week.
About 5,000-6,000 employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are currently staying in the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar, and they are virtual hostages of the Russian army, the mayor said. The occupation authorities do not allow them to leave the city. They are also not allowed to go to work because their passes have been blocked if they have not signed a contract with Rosatom.
Orlov has also said that there are no shelters in Enerhodar in case of an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
Background:
- On 20 June, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the threat of an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant is real, since the occupiers have additionally mined the cooler.
- On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.
- Later, Budanov said that the plan to blow up the ZNPP by Russians was fully developed and approved, and the threat has never been as great as it is now.
- On 25 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians had developed and approved the scenario of a terrorist attack on the ZNPP, and the world's attention is "still insufficient."
- The US currently does not currently consider the threat of Russian occupiers blowing up the Zaporizhzhia NPP as "imminent", despite Ukraine's latest reports of Russia's preparations for a terrorist attack.
