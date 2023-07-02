Part of Zaporizhzhia NPP employees collaborating with occupiers and Rosatom personnel leave Energodar

Some of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) employees who collaborate with Russian, as well as some of the Rosatom personnel, have left the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Enerhodar, in a comment to Ukrainske Radio

Details: According to the mayor, some of the collaborators, ZNPP employees who had signed contracts with Rosatom, have left Enerhodar. In addition, some of the Rosatom personnel brought from Russian nuclear power plants – up to 100 specialists – left the city at the end of the previous week.

About 5,000-6,000 employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are currently staying in the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar, and they are virtual hostages of the Russian army, the mayor said. The occupation authorities do not allow them to leave the city. They are also not allowed to go to work because their passes have been blocked if they have not signed a contract with Rosatom.

Orlov has also said that there are no shelters in Enerhodar in case of an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Background:

