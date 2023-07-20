All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence says Russia decided to withdraw from Grain Initiative some time ago

Iryna Balachuk, European PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 09:20
UK intelligence says Russia decided to withdraw from Grain Initiative some time ago
PHOTO FROM MTU.GOV.UA WEBSITE

UK intelligence believes that Russia decided to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative before announcing it because it believed that the initiative no longer served its interests.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Russia has masked this with disinformation, claiming its withdrawal is instead due to concerns that civilian ships are at risk from Ukrainian mines and that Ukraine was making military use of the grain corridor without providing evidence for these claims."

Details: UK intelligence reported that Russia has effectively nullified the agreement by withdrawing from the grain initiative, which ensured the safe passage of vessels exporting Ukrainian grain.

Advertisement:

UK Defence Intelligence believes that Russia wants to stop any commercial shipping from Ukrainian ports.

Background:

  • On 19 July, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that Russia would consider all ships, sailing under any flag and heading to Ukrainian ports, as potential carriers of military cargo.
  • On 17 July, Russia announced the termination of the grain initiative and threatened "risks" for parties that consider continuing the grain deal without Russia's participation.
  • Ukraine approached Türkiye and the UN with a proposal to continue the functioning of the grain corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Russia, which has withdrawn from the agreement.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: