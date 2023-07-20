All Sections
UK intelligence says Russia decided to withdraw from Grain Initiative some time ago

Iryna Balachuk, European PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 09:20
UK intelligence believes that Russia decided to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative before announcing it because it believed that the initiative no longer served its interests.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Russia has masked this with disinformation, claiming its withdrawal is instead due to concerns that civilian ships are at risk from Ukrainian mines and that Ukraine was making military use of the grain corridor without providing evidence for these claims."

Details: UK intelligence reported that Russia has effectively nullified the agreement by withdrawing from the grain initiative, which ensured the safe passage of vessels exporting Ukrainian grain.

UK Defence Intelligence believes that Russia wants to stop any commercial shipping from Ukrainian ports.

Background:

  • On 19 July, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that Russia would consider all ships, sailing under any flag and heading to Ukrainian ports, as potential carriers of military cargo.
  • On 17 July, Russia announced the termination of the grain initiative and threatened "risks" for parties that consider continuing the grain deal without Russia's participation.
  • Ukraine approached Türkiye and the UN with a proposal to continue the functioning of the grain corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Russia, which has withdrawn from the agreement.

