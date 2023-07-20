International Red Cross investigates abduction of children from Ukraine by Belarusian Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has launched an investigation following a recent visit by the head of the Belarusian Red Cross, Dmitriy Shevtsov, to the occupied territories of Ukraine, during which he admitted to abducting Ukrainian children and taking them to Belarus.

Quote from ICRC: "The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has learned from the media that the Secretary General of the Belarus Red Cross recently visited Luhansk and Donetsk. We were not made aware of the visit, nor were we involved in any of the activities, including with children.

Actions by any of our member national Red Cross or Red Crescent Societies in contradiction with our humanitarian mission, Fundamental Principles and policies are taken extremely seriously by IFRC.

The IFRC has therefore referred this case to the Compliance and Mediation Committee, which, under our constitution, is an independent body investigating and addressing alleged breaches of integrity."

Details: In particular, the ICRC condemned Shevtsov's use of a symbol associated with a party to the "conflict in Ukraine" [camouflage with the letter "Z", the symbol of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine – ed.] during one of his visits, as this violates the Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Quote from ICRC: "These actions risk damaging the trust of our work in supporting communities in need, whoever they are and whichever side of the frontlines they are on. It is essential that all components of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement maintain their independence from governments and weapon bearers.

We have contacted the Belarus Red Cross to express our grave concern and to stop any similar activity in the future."

More details: The Ukrainian Red Cross has also condemned the actions of the Belarusian organisation.

Quote: "The Ukrainian Red Cross strongly condemns the actions of the Belarusian Red Cross regarding their activities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, particularly in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

.. The actions mentioned above [Shevtsov's admission – ed.] confirm the deliberate stance of the Belarusian Red Cross in support of the child abduction policy and legitimisation of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. This is indicative not only of deliberate disregard on the part of the organisation for its statutory obligations within the International Movement, but also serious violations of international humanitarian law."

Previously: On 20 July, the Belarusian opposition media reported that Dmitriy Shevtsov, the Head of the Belarusian Red Cross, had travelled to the occupied territories of Ukraine and admitted on Belarusian state television that the country's Red Cross "is taking" children from the occupied territories of Ukraine "and will continue to do so".

Earlier, the Belarusian media reported that Shevtsov had been spotted wearing camouflage with the letter Z on it during a previous trip there.

Background: In June, the Belarusian Red Cross reported that over 700 children from Ukraine were in the country.

The Belarusian opposition previously reported that over 2,000 Ukrainian children had been deported to Belarus and said that self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko has personally signed documents related to this war crime.

