Clash occurs between Wagnerites and border guards in Belarus – National Resistance Center

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 20 July 2023, 12:27
WAGNERITE. PHOTO BY KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS AGENCY RIA NOVOSTI

A clash between the Wagnerites and Belarusian border guards has occurred in Belarus, and the latter have retreated.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The local resistance reports that arrangements have begun to be made in the area of [the settlement of] Naroulia, Gomel Oblast [of Belarus] for the deployment of Wagner [Private Military Company (PMC)] forward groups.

Terrorists conducted reconnaissance near the village of Dyatlik, near the border with Ukraine, on 19 July. A clash between the mercenaries and Belarusian border guards took place during these actions."

Details: The NRC reports that the border guards retreated and "did not interfere with the work of the Wagnerites".

Background: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner PMC, allegedly spoke to the mercenaries who came to Belarus and said they would be training the Belarusian army.

On 19 July, information emerged regarding the 9th column of mercenaries moving along the M5 motorway from the city of Babruysk towards the city of Asipovichy.

There are about half a thousand units of wheeled transport equipment near the Wagner PMC tent city in Belarus.

